BitDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $139.73 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $139.73 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

