Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

