BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

