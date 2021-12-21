BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.70.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$7.63 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 328.04%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.