Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Purchases £5,200 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Jonathan Glasspool bought 65,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,870.13).

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 7.98 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.05. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.