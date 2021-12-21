Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 61,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 233,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 89,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

