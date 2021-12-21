Bright Health Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 21st (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group’s (NYSE:BHG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Bright Health Group had issued 51,350,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $924,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of BHG opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

