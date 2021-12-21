Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

