Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.39.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,262. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $649.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.