Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $275.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.70. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

