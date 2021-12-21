Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.07. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 473.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

CCRN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 246,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.