Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). ImmunoGen reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,033. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.