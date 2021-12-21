Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Koppers posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.02.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

