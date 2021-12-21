Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

MDWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.57. MediWound has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.