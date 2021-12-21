Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($2.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

