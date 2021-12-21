Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $266.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.20 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $7,216,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $6,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 21,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.05. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.