Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $18.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 billion and the lowest is $17.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $75.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.50 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $72.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 519,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

