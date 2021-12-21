Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $13.16 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 300,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

