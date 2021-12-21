Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO remained flat at $$27.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 938,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

