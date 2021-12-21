Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $5.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,567. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

