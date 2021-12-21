Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.45. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

