Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.97. SLM reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.