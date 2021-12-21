Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $56.30. 43,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

