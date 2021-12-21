Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($2.24). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 670.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

