Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT at C$12.89

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

