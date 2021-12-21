Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT at C$12.89

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

