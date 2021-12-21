Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $54.67

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.