Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Price Target at €6.01

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.01 ($6.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

