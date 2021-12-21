Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $264.25

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.09. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.