Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIOVF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

