Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

