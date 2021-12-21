Brokers Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $245.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

