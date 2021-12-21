BT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,938,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,731,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

