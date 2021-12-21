Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $474.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.30. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $471.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

