Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,372.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

