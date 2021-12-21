Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.76) to GBX 1,980 ($26.16) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.89).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,736 ($22.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.91. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.