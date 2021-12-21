Busey Wealth Management Makes New $283,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $489.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $516.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.56 and its 200 day moving average is $449.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.