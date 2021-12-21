Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $275.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

