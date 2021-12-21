Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

