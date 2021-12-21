Busey Wealth Management Sells 3,814 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

