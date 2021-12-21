Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.61

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

