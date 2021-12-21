Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 12,711 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$12,571.18 ($8,915.73).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Karl Siegling bought 44,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$44,044.00 ($31,236.88).

On Thursday, December 9th, Karl Siegling bought 63,652 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$64,415.82 ($45,684.98).

On Monday, December 6th, Karl Siegling bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$24,825.00 ($17,606.38).

On Friday, December 3rd, Karl Siegling bought 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).

On Monday, November 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$9,261.00 ($6,568.09).

On Monday, November 15th, Karl Siegling bought 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$8,088.60 ($5,736.60).

On Friday, November 12th, Karl Siegling acquired 35,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$36,155.00 ($25,641.84).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$5,371.60 ($3,809.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

