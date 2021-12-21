Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading Down 3%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 3,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

