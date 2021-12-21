Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,764,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

