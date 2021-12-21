Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, reaching $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

