Capital Square LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 9,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,054. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

