Capital Square LLC Sells 375 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $281.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average is $277.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

