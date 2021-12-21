Capital Square LLC Sells 385 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

