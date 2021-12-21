CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

