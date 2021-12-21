Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,976,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

