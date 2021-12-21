Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

